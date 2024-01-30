'Bugatti Veyron, still not satisfied...': Virat Kohli's nutritionist spills G.O.A.T secrets

Sharing his experience working with Virat Kohli, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando has said the cricketer is a 'stickler' when it comes to his diet and fitness. In a conversation with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Fernando revealed that the former Indian cricket team captain reached out to him soon after the Covid pandemic.

"When we worked on his nutrition plan, it was post pandemic and we were in those bubbles. So, he wanted to improve upon his body. What does Virat Kohli improve on?" Fernando said, marvelling at cricketer's relentless pursuit of perfection.

"That defines to you that he may be a Bugatti Veyron [but he is] still not satisfied with the way his car is performing. So, the greats already know that there's always a level above. And, they run their own race. That's what I realised with Virat," he added.

On a light note, Fernando also shared that Kohli was the fastest among his celebrity clients to make the payment.

"First thing I will say about Virat is: Of all my celebrities, his payment came in 11 minutes. That shows you that the gentleman moves quick. He's a decision maker," Fernando said.

Fernando found Kohli to be the most impressive among all athletes he had met. "When I finished the first counselling, and I was speaking to my wife that evening, I said: 'Now, I understand why he will be the greatest batsman ever alive'. Maybe he plays great cricket, but the belief system in him is at the next level of every and all athletes I have met," he said.

Citing an incident, Fernando recounted: "There was an Instagram video where I told him that there had to be 100 grams of organic oats. So, he posted this back to his wife Anushka [Sharma] where he reached 104 gram and then he tapped it back to 100 gram. So, stickler. He's a Master Chef of the creation of things he puts his hands to. He understands the science first."

During their sessions, Fernando explained to Virat the results of a genetic test that the BCCI had done on the players as part of a fitness regime.

"BCCI had done all [Indian cricket players] their genetic test but nobody had bothered to interpret it to these guys. So, when we sat down, I explained to him the outcome of why that food or why that necessary gene in his sports performance needed extra work, or nutrition could have an impact on him."

"What he realized [was] that the bio individuality - 'I'm responsible for my body, I'm responsible for what I put in my body, I'm responsible even to tell that caterer, that chef, that housekeeping person of mine how to get that food to me. So, these are the small things that you expect a big shot guy to delegate to the peon and the assistant in an industry. They don't take care of everything small. Virat Kohli is a hands-on guy. That's I think why he will hold the crown for the world's best batsman in my lifetime," Fernando said.

Meanwhile, Kohli pulled out of the Test series with visiting team England citing personal reasons which ''demand his presence and undivided attention''. England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad.

