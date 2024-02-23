CEAT picked as official partner for IPL, will spend Rs 240 crore for 5 years

CEAT has been selected as the official partner of this year's IPL. The company will spend about ₹240 Crore over five years, it said in a release.

BCCI has released the partial schedule of the tournament. It starts from March 22 with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clashing in Chennai.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now. The complete schedule is expected to be released after the announcement of the dates of the general elections.

BCCI reportedly sold 4 IPL sponsorship slots for a cumulative sum of ₹1,485 crore to Ceat, My11Circle, Angel One and RuPay.

