scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
CEAT picked as official partner for IPL, will spend Rs 240 crore for 5 years

Feedback

CEAT picked as official partner for IPL, will spend Rs 240 crore for 5 years

BCCI has released the partial schedule of the tournament. It starts from March 22 with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clashing in Chennai.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now

CEAT has been selected as the official partner of this year's IPL. The company will spend about ₹240 Crore over five years, it said in a release. 

BCCI has released the partial schedule of the tournament. It starts from March 22 with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clashing in Chennai.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BCCI has released the schedule of 21 matches in the first 15 days for now. The complete schedule is expected to be released after the announcement of the dates of the general elections.

BCCI reportedly sold 4 IPL sponsorship slots for a cumulative sum of ₹1,485 crore to Ceat, My11Circle, Angel One and RuPay.
 

Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement