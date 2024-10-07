Dipa Karmakar, India’s first female Olympian gymnast, hangs boots; says ‘wasn’t an easy decision’ 

Dipa Karmakar, a celebrated figure in the world of gymnastics, has announced her official retirement from professional competition on October 7. After giving 25 years to the sport, she decided to take a step back due to the physical demands of the sport on her body.

One of India's most decorated gymnasts, Dipa made heads turn when she finished fourth at the Rio Olympics after becoming the first female gymnast from India to compete at the Games.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, the gymnast sensation explained her decision and hinted at taking up the role of a coach or a mentor in the future. The decision comes months after she failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time. Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” she said.

"I remember the five-year-old Dipa who was told that she could never become a gymnast because of her flat feet. Today, I feel immense pride looking at my achievements. Representing India on the world stage, winning medals, and most special of all, performing the Produnova Vault at the Rio Olympics have been the most memorable moments of my career. Today, seeing that little Dipa makes me very happy because she had the courage to dream,” she added.

Dipa has an enviable career and has achieved several milestones. In 2014, she won bronze in the vault category at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian woman to win under the gymnastic category. After this, she won another bronze at the Asian Championships in 2015.

However, her landmark achievement came during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She made history as the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for the final vault event, where she secured an impressive fourth place. Additionally, she became the fifth woman in gymnastics history to successfully execute the challenging Produnova vault.

Dipa Karmakar was awarded the Khel Ratna in 2016 and the Padma Shri in 2017. The Indian gymnast went on to inspire a generation of youngsters to take up the sport after the landmark Rio Olympics show.