FIFA World Cup 2026: How to get a Zee5 Subscription to watch matches: Plans, prices & match timings

Indian football fans hoping to catch every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will need a Zee5 subscription. Ahead of the tournament's June 11 kick-off, Zee Entertainment, which recently secured the India broadcast rights after months of uncertainty, has unveiled dedicated World Cup streaming plans and confirmed the television channels that will carry the matches.

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How much does the Zee5 FIFA World Cup package cost?

Zee5 is offering a special FIFA WC'26 + All Access subscription pack for the tournament.

Viewers can choose between:

3-month plan: Rs 799 (works on up to three devices)

1-year plan: Rs 1,699 (works on up to four devices)

The plans include access to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches along with Zee5's broader content library. According to the platform, live TV streaming will include advertisements, while 4K streaming support is available on compatible 4K televisions and connected devices.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Fans who prefer watching on television can tune in to Zee Entertainment's newly launched sports channels:

Unite8 Sports 1

Unite8 Sports 1 HD

Unite8 Sports 2

Unite8 Sports 2 HD

Where can fans stream the matches online?

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All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live streaming on Zee5 through smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and other supported devices.

India remained one of the few major football markets without a confirmed broadcaster for the tournament until recently. While China finalised its FIFA World Cup broadcast deal in May, Indian football fans had to wait until the final days before kickoff for an official announcement.

The uncertainty ended after Zee Entertainment secured the rights to air the tournament in India.

Why is the 2026 FIFA World Cup special?

The tournament returns to North America for the first time since 1994 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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It also marks the biggest expansion in the competition's history, with 48 teams competing for the first time, up from 32 teams in previous editions.

What time will matches start in India?

Because matches will be played across multiple cities and time zones in North America, kick-off timings will vary for Indian viewers.

Expected start times include:

Atlanta matches: 9:30 pm IST

Dallas and Houston matches: 10:30 pm IST

San Francisco, Vancouver and Monterrey matches: Up to 9:30 am IST

The opening match, both semi-finals and the final are scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST, making them late-night viewing events for football fans in India.