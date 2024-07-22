Gautam Gambhir gives update on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Have 'plenty of cricket left in them', can play 2027 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir, the newly-appointed Team India head coach, on Monday backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, emphasizing their continued importance to the senior national team in ODIs and Tests. He said that he believes both players will be crucial for the upcoming Champions Trophy and the Test series in Australia, and suggested they might even continue playing beyond the 2025 season.

He said "I believe they have proven their capabilities on major stages, whether in the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup. Both players have plenty of cricket left in them. With the Champions Trophy and a significant Test series in Australia approaching, they will be highly motivated. If they maintain their fitness, they could even participate in the 2027 World Cup," Gambhir stated during a media briefing ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka.

Gambhir emphasized that Kohli and Rohit will feature in most of India's key ODI and Test matches moving forward, noting that they can better manage their workload now that they have retired from T20Is.

"Managing the workload is crucial for someone like Jasprit Bumrah. Since Rohit and Virat are not playing T20s, they need to be available for the majority of significant matches. For a batsman, maintaining good form means they should play as many games as possible. Workload management is not only important for Bumrah but for most bowlers," he added.

Gambhir stated that he had a strong relationship with Virat Kohli and they still keep in touch. Calling Kohli a world-class batter, the Team India head coach said that they will work hard to make 140 crore Indians proud.