Gesture war: BCCI, PCB take matters off field; India lodges complaint against Rauf, Farhan, Pakistan against Surya

India and Pakistan’s cricket boards have taken the rivalry off-field, escalating the matter to ICC. This comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed a complaint against Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures, referring to Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also filed a complaint against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

In response to Indian supporters chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’, Rauf made a gesture to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India’s retaliation to the brazen Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-supported terrorists. Rauf also hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

In the same match, on September 21, Farhan celebrated with a gesture depicting gun-firing, something that has been widely criticised. "That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," he said to reporters after the match.

The BCCI filed the complaint against the Pakistani players on Wednesday. The ICC hearing is expected to take place in case Farhan and Rauf deny these allegations in writing. They might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for a hearing.

The Pakistani players would be asked to explain their gestures at the hearing, and would face penalties as per the code of conduct if they can’t furnish convincing answers.

The PCB has lodged an official complaint against Suryakumar Yadav for dedicating the team’s victory in the Asia Cup September 14 game to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor, and expressing his solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

According to PCB, Surya’s comments were “political”. It needs to be seen when they filed the complaint considering it needs to be lodged within seven days of the incident.

Meanwhile, Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi posted a slow-motion video of Cristiano Ronaldo on 'X' on Wednesday. In the video, Ronaldo is seen making a gesture suggesting an aircraft suddenly crashed, a reference to a comment made by Rauf during the recent match between arch-rivals.

Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman and the country's 'Interior Minister', is known for making provocative statements against India. The incident has drawn attention from both BCCI and ICC officials. It is yet to be seen if any action will be taken against Naqvi.