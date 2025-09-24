From India as aggressor to New Delhi 'begging' for peace: Pakistan peddles falsehoods on Operation Sindoor in its textbooks

After Pakistan was left to pick up the pieces following the 4-day conflict against India, it desired to alter the narrative to save face and for its future generations. It did so by deploying the only real weapons in its arsenal — a truckload of lies. It rewrote its textbooks to turn a crushing defeat into a blowing fairytale, which isn't surprising as Islamabad also believes that they won the 1965 war against India.

This time, however, Islamabad took this art of lying to a whole new extreme.

Pakistan blamed India and pretended to be the eternal "victim". The only thing it is a victim of is its own delusions and self-invented fantasies.

The crowning jewel of a joke is Pakistan claiming that India was the aggressor. The textbook mentioned: "On 6 May 2025, Indian forces launched an attack on Pakistan, falsely accusing it of being involved in a deadly attack in Pahalgam, a town in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where many people were killed. Pakistan strongly denied all these false allegations. Despite this, India carried out military aggression against Pakistan on 7 May 2025".

In reality, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 days after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Islamabad was clueless when India carried out precision strikes on 9 terror hideouts of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and PoK. After the precision strikes, the Defence Ministry said that military and civilian structures in Pakistan were deliberately avoided, reducing Islamabad's lies to smithereens.

It also claimed that Pakistan's Armed Forces responded with courage and professionalism and only targeted 'Indian military posts in Indian-occupied Kashmir'. Perhaps, this was Pakistan's attempt at sarcasm. And if that attempt fell flat, they would again alter that narrative.

The matter of fact is, India warned Islamabad that it would escalate only if Pakistan retaliated. Islamabad unleashed drone strikes on the civilian areas in several Indian cities, including Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu and 26 other cities. In response, as promised, India wiped out Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system in Lahore and attacked Sialkot and Islamabad.

The third claim was more of a part-truth, as Islamabad did launch Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos on May 10 in response to India's drone strikes. "Pakistan Air Force successfully targeted 26 strategic locations, including Indian air bases, destroying many of its key installations," the textbooks mentioned.

But as usual, Pakistan oversold its achievements. The reality was that India responded with strikes on the Murid, Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Sargodha, Chaklala and Rahim Yar Khan airbases in Pakistan. It also struck Rawalpindi, the heart and soul of the Pakistan Army.

India fact-checked Pakistan's claims by not just showing irrefutable proof of the damage caused to these airbases but also through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures against the backdrop of an intact MiG-29 jet and S-400 air defence system at the Adampur airbase.

But perhaps the biggest lie of all — and one that's actually deserving of the Academy Award for the fantasy script it crafted — was that India had no choice but to ask for peace. “After repeated requests from US President Donald Trump, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.”

The reality was that on May 10, US Vice President JD Vance dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was told in no uncertain terms that there would be no mediation and India would strike harder if Pakistan didn’t stop.

Further to this, it was in fact Pakistan that thanked the US for intervening and stopping the conflict, while India maintained that there was no third-party involvement in the talks.

Last but not least, Pakistan claimed that General Asim Munir was promoted to Field Marshal on the back of the Pakistan Army’s “outstanding performance” against India.

Reality was that Munir’s escalation to the rank of Field Marshal was nothing more than a pat on the back and a medal on his own neck by the army chief, desperate to hide the country’s defeat. The promotion was about optics and aimed at projecting “victory” to the Pakistani population and justifying the military establishment’s grip on power.