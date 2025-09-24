‘Ended 7 unendable wars in 7 months’: Trump again takes credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire at UNGA

US President Donald Trump, yet again, took credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly. He claimed to have ended seven “unendable” wars in seven months – perhaps his strongest pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump claimed that he ended the wars that they all believed were unendable.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“In a period of seven months I have ended seven unendable wars…they said that they were unendable and they were never going to get them solved. Some were going for 31 years, two of them…think of it…31 years…one was going on for 36 years, one was 28 years…I ended seven wars. And in all cases they were raging with countless, thousands of people being killed…this includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda…a vicious violent war that was…Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said Trump, addressed the 80th United Nations General Assembly session.

Trump has carried on taking the credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan despite New Delhi repeatedly denouncing his role. New Delhi has, since the announcement of the ceasefire, maintained that no third party was involved in resolving the conflict following Operation Sindoor. It has repeatedly fact-checked Trump’s claims of being the mediator.

Advertisement

While Islamabad had earlier thanked Trump for his role in announcing the ceasefire, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently told Al Jazeera that India never agreed to any third-party mediation on bilateral issues. “We don’t mind third-party involvement, but India has categorically been stating it’s a bilateral matter,” Dar had said.

Donald Trump said he received no help from the United Nations. He said he only got two things from the UN – a teleprompter and a bad escalator.

"It's too bad I had to do these things instead of the UN doing them, and sadly, the UN did not try to help in any of them…I ended seven wars, dealt with leaders of each and every nation but did not even receive a phone call from the UN…All I got from the UN was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. If the First Lady (Melania Trump) wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. But she's in great shape. We are both in good shape," Trump said.