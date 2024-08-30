Gold for India! Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two gold medals at Paralympics

India’s medal tally at the Paris Paralympics commenced with a brilliant performance in the Women’s 10m air rifle final (SH1). Avani Lekhara clinched a gold medal, and Mona Agarwal secured a bronze on Friday.

Avani Lekhara, the reigning champion who previously won gold at the Tokyo Games, showcased her exceptional skills by scoring 625.8 in the qualification rounds, narrowly behind Iryna Shchetnik, who shattered the Paralympic Qualification Record with a score of 627.5.

Meanwhile, Mona Agarwal, competing in her first Paralympics and a two-time World Cup gold medallist, recorded a score of 623.1. Despite being in contention for gold earlier in the event, Agarwal's last shot of 10 in the final elimination round cost her a chance to finish higher.

This latest victory solidifies Avani's remarkable journey since a car accident left her paralysed below the waist at the age of 11. She made history in 2021 by becoming the first female shooter from India to win medals in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics. The SH1 category in shooting is designed for athletes with movements affected in their arms, lower trunks, and legs or those who are missing limbs.

Avani Lekhara sets new paralympic record

Positioned in second place until the very last shot, Avani achieved a remarkable score of 10.5, propelling her to victory with a final tally of 249.7, which secured the gold medal and set a new Paralympic Record. This surpasses her previous record of 249.6, established three years ago during the Tokyo Games.

Yunri, who had been leading the competition, faltered in her final attempt, registering a score of just 6.8, which paved the way for Avani's triumph.

Avani Lekhara's rise to the peak of shooting sports is a testament to resilience and determination. Following a car accident in 2012 that left her paralyzed from the waist down, Avani faced a critical turning point in her life. With unwavering support from her father, Praveen Lekhara, she discovered her passion for shooting in 2015 at the Jagatpura Shooting Range in Jaipur.

Motivated by the autobiography of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Avani embarked on rigorous training under coach Chandra Shekhar, later enlisting former air rifle Olympian Suma Shirur as her personal mentor. Her dedication bore fruit in 2017 when she secured her first international medal, a bronze at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Bangkok.