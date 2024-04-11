scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
Hardik Pandya's stepbrother arrested for cheating cricketer of over ₹4 crore in business

Feedback

Hardik Pandya's stepbrother arrested for cheating cricketer of over ₹4 crore in business

Vaibhav Pandya allegedly flouted an agreement between the brothers and set up his own proprietorship firm in the same business keeping Hardik and Krunal in the dark.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vaibhav Pandya allegedly diverted money from the brothers' firm to his own firm. Vaibhav Pandya allegedly diverted money from the brothers' firm to his own firm.

The Mumbai police have arrested Vaibhav Pandya, the stepbrother of cricketer Hardik Pandya, for allegedly duping the all-rounder and his brother Krunal of nearly Rs 4.25 crore.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Pandya brothers along with Vaibhav had set up a polymer business firm in 2021 where Vaibhav was tasked to look after the daily operations.
 

Related Articles

Vaibhav allegedly flouted the agreement between the brothers and set up his own proprietorship firm in the same business (in some other person’s name) keeping the two brothers in the dark.

“Later, Vaibhav allegedly diverted money from the LLP (limited liability partnership) firm to his own firm. Gradually the profit in the partnership firm dropped. Besides, in excess to his due share Vaibhav also allegedly fraudulently increased his profit percentage in the LLP firm without letting the two brothers know. For this, he allegedly forged signatures of the Pandya brothers on an LLP agreement,” an officer who was part of the probe told press.

When the Mumbai Indians captain and Krunal Pandya discovered this, one of them confronted Vaibhav, who then threatened him with dire consequences, the officer added. Vaibhav has been charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, apart from other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The EOW of Mumbai police arrested Vaibhav on April 8 and produced him before a court that sent him to police custody till April 12.

The investigators suspect the involvement of more people in assisting Vaibhav in the crime and are likely to make more arrests once their role in the case is ascertained, said an officer.

Published on: Apr 11, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement