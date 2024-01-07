scorecardresearch
‘I will be representing the Mumbai Indians..’: Ambati Rayudu explains why he chose to quit YSRCP in just 10 days

According to Rayudu's post on X platform, the league's rules prohibit active politicians from participating as players. As a result of the situation, Rayudu abruptly left the YSRCP.

Ambati Rayudu (Image: X) Ambati Rayudu (Image: X)

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has made an exit from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, just 10 days after joining the political fold. Rayudu cited his commitment to cricket, specifically the upcoming season of the Indian League T20 (ILT20) in Dubai, as the reason for his departure from political affiliations. The seasoned cricketer took to X to announce his decision.

According to Rayudu's post, the league's rules prohibit active politicians from participating as players. As a result of the situation, Rayudu abruptly left the YSRCP.

Rayudu wrote on X, “I, Ambati Rayudu, will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from January 20 in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non-affiliated whilst playing professional sports.”

Rayudu joined the political sphere in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy on December 28.

However, he withdrew from the party only 10 days later, leaving followers wondering why he did so.

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You." he wrote in a post.

Rayudu will represent MI Emirates at the ILT20 tournament. The franchise has appointed Nicholas Pooran as captain for the 2019 season, which will be played across three locations in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah - from January 19 to February 17.

Rayudu's cricketing career has been notable, with a significant stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He began his IPL journey in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians and enjoyed success with the team, winning titles in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

Later, he moved to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he continued his winning streak by securing the title in his debut season with the franchise in 2018. Following CSK's title-winning campaign in 2023, Rayudu retired from the IPL.

MI Emirates Squad: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Asif Khan, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kusal Perera, Mckenny Clarke, Mohammad Rashid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (C), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

Published on: Jan 07, 2024, 9:18 PM IST
