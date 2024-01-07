India brings up derogatory remarks against PM Modi with Maldives; Male says won't hesitate to...

The Indian High Commission on Sunday has brought up the issue of derogatory remarks made by Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Mohammed Muizzu-led Maldives government. Shiuna had called PM Modi a "clown" and a "puppet" in a deleted post on X formerly known as Twitter.

"What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with life jacket (sic)," Shiuna said in her post on X after PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared glimpses from his recent Lakshadweep visit showing his day at the island, including trying out snorkelling and enjoy early morning walks.

He also shared pictures of reefs and marine life taken underwater while snorkelling. During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in the island. He also interacted with the local residents of Kavaratti, Agatti and Bangaram and thanked them for their hospitality.

Meanwhile, the Maldives Government said in a statement that the minister's opinions are personal and do not represent its views. The statement further said that the country's government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner that does not "hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners."

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives. The Government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners. Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the Maldives Government statement said.

(With inputs from Geeta Mohan, ANI)