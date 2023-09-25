scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
ICC announces Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money; Winner gets $4 million, runner-up to take $2 million home

Feedback

ICC announces Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money; Winner gets $4 million, runner-up to take $2 million home

Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: The announcement of the prize money for Men’s Cricket World Cup will also set a precedent for women’s cricket. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Total 10 teams will be vying for the World Cup 2023 trophy in the tournament. India is qualified for the tournament since it is the host country Total 10 teams will be vying for the World Cup 2023 trophy in the tournament. India is qualified for the tournament since it is the host country
SUMMARY
  • ICC announced the prize money for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
  • The international cricket body also announced the prize money for the runner-up, the losing semi-finalist, teams eliminated after the group stage, as well as the winner of each group stage match
  • Beginning from October 5 and lasting till November 19, World Cup 2023 will span 48 matches across 10 venues

Men’s Cricket World Cup Update: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the winner of the upcoming Men’s World Cup 2023. The international cricket body also announced the prize money for the runner-up, the losing semi-finalist, teams eliminated after the group stage, as well as the winner of each group stage match of the much-awaited tournament.  

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 winner will get Rs 33,25,08,4000  ($4 million) whereas the runner-up of the tournament will fetch Rs 16,62,54,200 ($2 million). The losing semi-finalist, six teams eliminated after group stage, and the winner of each group stage match will get Rs 6,65,01,680 ($800,000), Rs 83,17,710 ($100,000), and Rs 33,25,242 ($40,000). With this, the ICC will give out cash prizes worth a whopping Rs 83,13,10,500 ($10 million).  

Category Prize Money (in Rs.) Prize Money (in $)
Winner  Rs 33,25,08,4000 $4 million
Runner-Up Rs 16,62,54,200 $2 million
Losing semi-finalists Rs 6,65,01,680 $800,000
Teams eliminated after group stage Rs 83,12,710 $100,000
Winners of group stage matches Rs 33,25,242 $40,000

The announcement of the prize money for Men’s Cricket World Cup will also set a precedent for women’s cricket. In July this year, the ICC announced equal prize money for men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments. Teams across men’s and women’s cricket will also receive the same amount for winning each game at corresponding World Cups.  

Beginning from October 5 and lasting till November 19, World Cup 2023 will span 48 matches across 10 venues. Before the World Cup, each team will play two warm-up matches to get ready for the 46-day-long tournament. Five matches to look forward to in the Group stage are India vs Pakistan (October 14), India vs England (October 29), England vs Australia (November 4), England vs New Zealand (October 5), and Afghanistan vs Pakistan (October 23).  

Total 10 teams will be vying for the World Cup 2023 trophy in the tournament. India is qualified for the tournament since it is the host country. New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and South Africa progressed from the Super League. Sri Lanka and Netherlands had to battle it out in the Qualifier matches held in June and July this year to progress to the World Cup.  

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals to be played on November 15 in Mumbai and on November 16 in Kolkata. Semi-finals and the final matches will have reserve days.  

Also Read: India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia need 400 runs to win against India, highest ever target set

Also Watch: Women’s Cricket final – Harmanpreet Kaur-led India vs Chamari Athapaththu–led Sri Lanka at Asian Games 2023; Key players, live streaming details

Published on: Sep 25, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement