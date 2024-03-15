ICC announces reserve days for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals and final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024, set to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 1, will feature reserve days for the semifinals and final matches.

In the group stage and Super Eight series, a minimum of five overs must be bowled to constitute a game for the team batting second. However, during the semi-finals and final, reserve days are scheduled to accommodate any disruptions.

Looking ahead to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, slated to be held in India and Sri Lanka, the qualification process has been outlined with precision. Automatic qualification is granted to the host countries and the top eight teams from the 2024 edition.

The remaining spots, numbering between two to four depending on host performance, will be filled from the next highest ranked teams as of June 30, 2024, according to the ICC Men’s T20I rankings table.

During its annual Board meeting in Dubai, ICC has enforced a pivotal change in the conduct of limited-overs international matches. Commencing with the T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC has mandated the utilization of stop-clocks between overs.

Firstly, the playing conditions for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 were approved, ensuring clarity and consistency in the tournament's regulations.

Additionally, the qualification process for the 2026 edition was unveiled, setting the stage for an exciting journey towards the next tournament.

Moreover, the ICC's introduction of the stop clock in men’s limited-overs international matches in December 2023, on a trial basis, has already proven fruitful. Initially slated to run until April 2024, the trial period has demonstrated notable improvements in the timely completion of matches.

