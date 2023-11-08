ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 England vs Netherlands: When and where to watch, venue, pitch report, weather forecast, probable 11, squads and more

ENG vs NED World Cup 2023: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) International Stadium in Pune will be host to the battle of survival in the World Cup 2023 for the Jos Buttler-led England and Scott Edwards-led Netherlands on Wednesday. Team Netherlands comes into this match after its recent loss against the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan by 7 wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Team England, on the other hand, lost to Australia by 33 runs in the recent World Cup 2023 match held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Both England and Netherlands are sitting at the bottom of the World Cup 2023 points table at present.

While Netherlands has managed to win two out of the seven matches played so far, England has only won one out of the seven matches it has played till now. Netherlands has a net run rate (NRR) of -1.398 whereas England has an NRR of -1.504 at present.

In this tournament, England has lost to six teams so far such as India, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Afghanistan, and New Zealand. England has only won its match against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh by 137 runs.

Netherlands, on the other hand, has won its matches against Bangladesh and South Africa respectively. It has lost to five teams so far such as Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Afghanistan.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: When to watch

The toss will begin at 01:30 pm whereas the match is slated to begin at 02:00 pm. The match will stream live from 01:30 pm.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Where to watch

The match between England and Netherlands can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels in India. The ENG vs NED match will also be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Who will win this match?

Jos Buttler-led Team England has an 88 per cent probability of winning this match. Scott Edwards-led Netherlands, on the other hand, has a low probability of 12 per cent to win this one, according to Google's win probability meter.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Match venue

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) International Stadium in Pune. The stadium has so far hosted three World Cup matches-- India vs Bangladesh (October 19), Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (October 30), and New Zealand vs South Africa (November 1)-- respectively.

It will also host the Australia vs Bangladesh match on November 11, a day ahead of Diwali in India. Established in 2012, the stadium has a capacity to accomodate around 42,700 spectators.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Pune weather prediction

There is absolutely no chance of rain playing spoilsport in today's match. During the daytime, weather in Pune is likely to be partly sunny accompanied by a slight cloud cover of 37 per cent. Temperature will likely be around 31 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be at 54 per cent. During the night time, Pune weather is expected to be mainly clear with a visibility of 10 kms. Temperature during the night time is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius, according to accuweather.com.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: MCA International Stadium pitch report

The stadium in Pune has a purely batting-friendly wicket and there are higher chances of winning if the team that wins the toss chooses to bat first. The pitch, however, also provides some bounce and carry for seamers.

The highest-ever innings score recorded on this stadium was 601-5 by India on October 19, 2019 against South Africa whereas the lowest score was 105-10 on February 23, 2017 by India against Australia.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Key players to watch

On the English side, captain and wicketkeeper Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow are among the players to watch in today's match. Dawid Malan has scored a total of 286 runs in seven matches whereas Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have secured a total of 188 runs and 141 runs in the seven matches England has played so far.

In Team Netherlands, captain and wicketkeeper Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann and Sybrand Engelbrecht are among the players to watch. While Sybrand Engelbrecht has scored a total of 222 runs in six matches, Edwards and Ackermann have scored 204 and 181 runs respectively in six matches played by Netherlands.

When it comes to wicketkeeping, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes are among the players to watch in the English team. Rashid and Woakes have taken 10 wickets in seven matches and 6 wickets in six matches respectively.

Netherlands also has a strong lineup of bowlers including Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, and Aryan Dutt respectively. Bas de Leede and Paul van Meekeren have taken 11 and 10 wickets in seven matches respectively. While Logan van Beek has taken 10 wickets in six matches, Aryan Dutt has taken 8 wickets in seven matches.

England vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Probable 11

England probable 11

Jos Buttler (Captain, wicketkeeper)

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Dawid Malan

Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Adil Rashid

Chris Woakes

David Wiley

Liam Livingstone

Moeen Ali

Mark Wood

Netherlands probable 11

Scott Edwards (Captain, wicketkeeper)

Max O'Dowd

Wesley Barresi

Bas de Leede

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Saqib Zulfiqar

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Paul van Meekeren

England vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 squads

England World Cup 2023 squad

Jos Buttler (Captain, wicketkeeper)

Ben Stokes

Dawid Malan

Harry Brook

Joe Root

Chris Woakes

David Wiley

Liam Livingstone

Moeen Ali

Sam Curran

Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Adil Rashid

Brydon Carse

Gus Atkinson

Jofra Archer

Mark Wood

Netherlands World Cup 2023 squad

Scott Edwards (Captain, wicketkeeper)

Max O'Dowd

Teja Nidamanuru

Wesley Barresi

Bas de Leede

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Saqib Zulfiqar

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Vikramjit Singh

Noah Croes (Wicketkeeper)

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Paul van Meekeren

Ryan Klein

Shariz Ahmad