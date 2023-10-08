ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Chennai weather update, will rain play a spoilsport?

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns with the most successful team in World Cup history, Australia, in their tournament opener on Sunday (October 8) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. But this time, rain may play a spoilsport in this much-awaited face-off.

Even between September 29 and October 3, rain has been a major spoiler factor in as many as seven World Cup warm-up games. Four of those seven matches, including England vs India in Guwahati on September 30 and Netherlands vs India in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3 were washed out before even a ball was bowled.

Even though rain hasn't hampered any of the four games since the World Cup began on October 5 but it might be crucial on Sunday because Chennai has experienced on-and-off rain all this week. There had been significant rainfall in certain areas of the city on Saturday night as well.

According to weather.com, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy downpours (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), across Tamil Nadu (especially its ghat areas) from Sunday to Wednesday, October 8-11.

The IMD has predicted both rain and thunderstorms for Chennai, the location of this eagerly awaited match, so some of this rainfall may possibly spill over at the venue of the match.

Since rain is a potential threat due to Chennai's unpredictable weather, it raises the crucial question of what would happen if the fifth match of ICC World Cup 2023 were ruined by rain. Since there are no reserve days for league games, both teams will receive a point if the game is called off due to weather conditions.

The most anticipated face-off will begin today at 2 pm, where India will compete against five time ICC World Cup champion Australia.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

