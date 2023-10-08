ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: BCCI to release extra tickets to be released for Ind vs Pak clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday (October 7) that they will release 14,000 extra tickets for fans ahead of the meeting between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The group stage match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14 is one of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup 2023.

Now, after the BCCI announcement that the additional tickets will go on sale to the general public, even more fans will be able to attend this historic face-off between the two neighbours.

The Indian Cricket Board said, “The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 pm IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website.”

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is all set to take the five-time champion Australia today at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. However, there are predictions that rain may play a spoilspot in this highly anticipated match this time. The match is all set to start today at 2 pm.

Despite the fact that none of the four matches since the ICC World Cup's start on October 5 have been affected by rain, Sunday's match in Chennai may be especially important given this week's on-and-off rains in Chennai. On Saturday night as well, there had been considerable rainfall in certain parts of the city.

According to weather.com, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy downpours (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) across Tamil Nadu (especially its ghat areas) from Sunday to Wednesday, October 8-11.

However, if rain actually ended up becoming the reason behind calling off the face-off, there is no receive day kept for the match to resume, and both teams will receive a point.

Squads for India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

