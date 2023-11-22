'I'm back, I'm hungry': Gautam Gambhir returns as Kolkata Knight Riders coach

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was captain when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2012 and 2014, has returned to the franchise as the team's mentor. When Gambhir was a part of KKR, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL franchise also qualified for the playoffs five times and reached the Champions League T20 finals in 2014.

Gambhir will team up with the team's head coach Chandrakant Purohit. He will also liaison with Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), James Foster (assistant coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), and Ryan ten Doeschate (fielding coach). He confirmed the development on his social media account.

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," Gambhir said on his return to the popular IPL franchise.

"I'm back. I'm hungry. I'm no.23. Ami KKR (sic)," Gambhir wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Earlier in the day, Gambhir quit as the mentor of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!" he said.

Commenting on Gambhir's return to KKR, SRK said, "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

Also Read: ‘Most misunderstood cricketer in India’: R Ashwin calls Gautam Gambhir an ‘unsung hero’

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fight: Ugly IPL 2023 spat now a video game where you can pick to fight as Kohli or Gambhir