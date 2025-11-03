‘Increased prize money by 300%,’ says BCCI secretary, also announces Rs 51 crore award for Indian women cricket team

Along with champions Harmanpreet Kaur and the Women in Blue, the pay parity policy and the increased prize money have also become the focus of discussion following Team India W’s victory over Team South Africa W in the Women’s World Cup. According to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia the prize money was increased 300 per cent for the winner. Moreover, cricket board has also announced an award of Rs 51 crore for the entire Indian team.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In an interview to ANI, Saikia said the push that ICC Chairman Jay Shah has given to women’s cricket, including the pay parity policy as well as initiating the Women’s Premier League, has shown results now. “A month ago Jay Shah as the Chairman of ICC increased the prize money from 2023 by 300 per cent – it was earlier $3.38 million and it has now been increased to $14 million for the World Cup. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket.”

Saikia said apart from the prize money for the winners, BCCI will also award Team India W with Rs 51 crore. He said this award money will go to the entire Indian team, including players, coaches, selectors and support staff, without whom this victory would not have been possible.

Advertisement

The total prize pool for the 2025 Women's World Cup is Rs 116 crore – nearly three times higher than the Rs 29 crore awarded in the 2022 tournament held in New Zealand. The prize money for the 2025 Women's World Cup also exceeds that of the 2023 Men's World Cup, which had a total prize pool of Rs 84 crore.

TEAM INDIA’S WORLD CUP VICTORY

India's women's cricket team clinched their maiden World Cup title with a 52-run victory against South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, delivered a commanding performance, finishing with 298 for 7 thanks to Shafali Verma's 87 runs. Their disciplined bowling then restricted South Africa to 246, securing India's place in history.

Advertisement

Shafali Verma, only 21 years old and recently not even in the reserves, played a key role with both bat and ball. Deepti Sharma contributed significantly with figures of 5 for 39, while Shree Charani added 1 for 48 under intense pressure. The packed stadium witnessed a defining moment for Indian sport as the women delivered on the biggest stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India's captain, took a pivotal catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk. South African captain Laura Wolvaardt stood out for scoring 101 off 98 balls in a valiant effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating the team said, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.”