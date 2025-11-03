As Amanjot shone on the world stage, her father hid a hospital heartbreak back in Mohali

As India lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy in Mumbai, Amanjot Kaur became a national hero. But back home in Mohali, her father was silently juggling hospital runs and heartbreak—hiding her grandmother’s heart attack to protect his daughter’s focus on the game.

Bhupinder Singh, a carpenter and contractor, chose not to tell his daughter Amanjot about her 75-year-old grandmother Bhagwanti’s deteriorating health as she helped India clinch World Cup glory. “The World Cup win has surely come as a balm in these tense times for us,” Singh told The Indian Express, recalling how Bhagwanti had always been Amanjot’s fiercest supporter.

From sitting on park benches to keep an eye on her granddaughter during street cricket games, to cheering from home while recovering from a heart attack, Bhagwanti’s presence has been a constant in Amanjot’s journey.

Even while admitted in hospital, she received match updates as her granddaughter starred in India’s title run.

Amanjot’s path to the national team began in Mohali’s parks, passed through Chandigarh’s Sector 32 government school, and was shaped by coach Nagesh Gupta. Initially a hockey player and skater, she shifted to cricket in 2016.

Singh recalled taking extra carpentry jobs to fund her training and buying her a scooter when she insisted, “Papa, chinta na karni, main vaddi ho gayi haan (Don’t worry Papa, I’ve grown up).”

Gupta, now a BCCI Level 2 coach, remembered her sharp wrist position and natural power: “When I saw her bat, the punch off the ball was special.” By 2019–20, Amanjot was dominating the BCCI circuit, earning an India A call-up before making her international debut in 2023 with a Player of the Match award.

Injuries kept her off the field for months, but she returned to form in the World Cup—hitting a crucial 50 against Sri Lanka and dismissing Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield in the semi-finals.

At home, Singh and the family continue to care for Bhagwanti. “Once she gets well, she’ll make sure this win is celebrated the way Amanjot deserves,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.