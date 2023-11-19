IND vs AUS, World Cup final 2023: Australia win by 6 wickets, lift trophy for sixth time

WC final 2023: Pat Cummins-led Australia has won the final match against India by 6 wickets. With this, the Aussies have lifted the trophy for the sixth time after 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The highlight of this match was Travis Head's ODI century against the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. Head was the highest scorer from Australia in this match as he put 137 runs off 120 balls on board.

Travis Head was also declared as the player of the match for his innings. India had set a target of 240/10 to chase for the Aussies, which the Aussies were able to beat effortlessly thanks to the winning partnership of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. While Travis Head hit his 5th ODI century during the 34th over, Labuschagne hit a half century in this match.

With this, it is a heartbreak for Indian cricket fans as the Men in Blue failed to avenge 2003 World Cup final defeat. This was also the first time that India got bowled in World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, visuals of a weeping Mohammed Siraj went viral after India lost against the Aussies. Team India captain Rohit Sharma was also seen getting teary eyed at the end of the match. Virat Kohli was also heartbroken after India's defeat against the Aussies.

Commenting on Australia's win against India, Josh Hazlewood said, "Indian crowd is second to none, they're really amazing. It was brilliant to win against this solid Indian team."

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X formerly known as Twitter to motivate Team India. "Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," the Prime Minister wrote.

PM Modi also congratulated the Aussies for their win against India and praised Travis Head for his game. The World Cup 2023 match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was attended by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The match was also attended by the who's who of the film industry such as Asha Bhosle, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty among others.

