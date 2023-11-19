Visuals of weeping Mohammed Siraj go viral after Australia wins World Cup 2023 by 6 wickets

As soon as Australia won the World Cup 2023 final by beating India by 6 wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, visuals of Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj weeping went viral.

Indian cricket fans on social media said they are proud of the team despite losing on Sunday.

This was the best team but one bad day ruined it all. This game is ruthless pic.twitter.com/t7V3aCPekk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2023

Mohammad Siraj crying and tears in his eyes. pic.twitter.com/cxKxXXrnTm — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 19, 2023

No complaints with this team. Undoubtedly the most consistent team. Dominated all the way before finals. The only complaint is with myself because I attach my happiness with results. pic.twitter.com/oR8f1Hs1ip — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2023

Australian bowlers and fielders produced wonderful efforts and Travis Head registered a hundred for ages as Pat Cummins' side broke a billion Indian hearts to win their sixth World Cup on Sunday.

This man deserves to win a World Cup title but luck is not favoring him. Feel for him 💔 — Tanveer Hassan (@tanveercric56_) November 19, 2023

Siraj bowled 7 overs and picked up one wicket and gave 45 runs. Australia's winning runs came off Siraj's bowling. He was consoled by KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah on the field but he was crestfallen at the comprehensive defeat.

Visuals of heart broken Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also went viral after Australia handed India a comprehensive defeat.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday admitted that his side was not good enough, especially as a batting unit, in the World Cup final against Australia.

The Aussies bowled out India for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch and then chased it down in 43 overs for a six-wicket win to bag a record sixth 50-over world title.

'The result hasn't gone our way and we know that we were not good enough on the day. But I am proud of the team. Honestly, 20-30 runs (more) would've been good. We didn't bat well enough," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

Rohit said the team was looking to score around 280 when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting. Kohli and Rahul stitched together a rearguard stand for the fourth wicket to steady India after early blows.

"I thought when KL and Virat were batting, we were looking at 270-280 at that point but we kept losing wickets," said Rohit.

The 36-year-old credited the way centurion Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne batted and put up a massive 192 runs for the match-winning fourth-wicket stand for the Aussies.

"Australia stitched a big partnership after losing three wickets. With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets but credit to Travis Head and Marnus. They put us completely out of the game." Rohit said the surface got better to bat under lights without using it as an excuse for their poor show.

"I thought the wicket got better to bat under lights. I mean we knew it would be under lights, but I don't want to give that as an excuse.

"But credit to those two guys (Head and Labuschagne) in the middle for stitching that big partnership for the Aussies," Rohit noted.

With inputs from PTI