IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 game today: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan live, streaming details, time and more

It's a rivalry that transcends the sport, evoking intense emotions and bringing millions of fans together. India plays Pakistan in the Men’s T20 World Cup Group A match today at 8 pm. Since the 2012–13 season, these two teams have only met in multi-nation competitions like the Asia Cup and ICC World Cups, with their last encounter taking place in October 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The T20 World Cup 2024 is co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

India enters the match in top form, having recently dominated Ireland. Conversely, Pakistan is looking to bounce back after a surprising defeat to the USA, a lower-ranked team in the ICC standings.

Here's how you can catch all the action of the India vs Pakistan Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The match will take place at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York.

When will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2024.

At what time will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan begin?

The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan in India?

In India, the match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan be available?

The match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.