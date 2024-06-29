India end 17-year trophy drought, beat South Africa to win ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's brilliance and Rohit Sharma's inspirational leadership brought an end to India's 17-year wait, clinching their second T20 World Cup title with a hard-fought 7-run victory over South Africa in a thrilling final on Saturday.

Kohli, bidding farewell to T20 internationals after the match, remarked, "It's time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret, and I would have announced it even if we had lost."

The match swung dramatically as Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 52 off 27 balls threatened to derail India's hopes. However, crucial interventions from Hardik Pandya and strategic decisions by Rohit Sharma, such as turning to Axar Patel in a critical moment, tilted the game back in India's favor.

Ultimately, it was Hardik Pandya's nerve-wracking final over, defending 16 runs, that sealed India's victory, marking their first ICC trophy since 2013 and their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the post-IPL era. The celebrations were a mix of relief and jubilation for Kohli, Rohit, and their team, possibly marking the end of an era for the two stalwarts in T20 cricket.

Kohli's masterful innings of 76 off 59 balls, supported by Axar Patel's crucial 47 off 31, set the stage for India to post their highest total in a T20 World Cup final. India's bowlers, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and supported by Shivam Dube's timely contributions, kept the pressure on South Africa throughout the chase.

In a tense finale, Bumrah's return to the attack and Suryakumar Yadav's sensational catch at the boundary off Hardik Pandya's bowling turned the tide decisively in India's favor. Earlier, India had recovered from a precarious start to build a formidable total of 176 for 7, anchored by Kohli's patient innings and Axar's crucial partnership.

The victory not only secured India's place in history but also provided a fitting farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid, culminating in a standout performance that will be remembered for years to come.