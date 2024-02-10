India squad for last 3 Tests vs England announced: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer out

India squad for Tests: Former India captain Virat Kohli won't be playing the remaining three Tests of the five game series against England. Kohli informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the senior national selection committee that he is withdrawing his name for the Tests to be played in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala.

Kohli cited "certain personal situations that demand his presence and undivided attention" for dropping out of the squad. In its press release later, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed, “The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.”

It will be the first time in his career that Kohli will not be part of a home series. Also missing the next three Tests would be middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been ruled out because of injury and the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru will monitor his progress going ahead.

Squad for the final Tests:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep