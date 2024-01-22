India v England Test series 2024: Virat Kohli to miss first two Tests due to personal reasons, says BCCI

Virat Kohli has been released from the squad for the first two Tests in the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, which is scheduled to begin on January 25 due to personal reasons. This development was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 22.

Kohli communicated his request to be withdrawn from the initial part of the series to both the BCCI and the team management, emphasizing that while representing his country is of utmost importance to him, there are certain personal circumstances that require his full attention. The BCCI has expressed respect for Kohli's decision and has assured support for him during this period. The Men’s Selection Committee is expected to announce a replacement for Kohli soon.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” BCCI statement read.

The BCCI further stated that Kohli informed skipper Rohit Sharma and team management of his decision to withdraw.

The BCCI also appealed that the media and fans respect Virat Kohli and his family's privacy at this period and desist from speculation about his personal reasons.

The BCCI plans to name a replacement for Virat Kohli soon.

