scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
India v England Test series 2024: Virat Kohli to miss first two Tests due to personal reasons, says BCCI

Feedback

India v England Test series 2024: Virat Kohli to miss first two Tests due to personal reasons, says BCCI

Kohli communicated his request to be withdrawn from the initial part of the series to both the BCCI and the team management, emphasizing that while representing his country is of utmost importance to him, there are certain personal circumstances that require his full attention.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first 2 tests due to personal reasons India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first 2 tests due to personal reasons

Virat Kohli has been released from the squad for the first two Tests in the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, which is scheduled to begin on January 25  due to personal reasons. This development was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 22.

Kohli communicated his request to be withdrawn from the initial part of the series to both the BCCI and the team management, emphasizing that while representing his country is of utmost importance to him, there are certain personal circumstances that require his full attention. The BCCI has expressed respect for Kohli's decision and has assured support for him during this period. The Men’s Selection Committee is expected to announce a replacement for Kohli soon.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” BCCI statement read.

The BCCI further stated that Kohli informed skipper Rohit Sharma and team management of his decision to withdraw.

The BCCI also appealed that the media and fans respect Virat Kohli and his family's privacy at this period and desist from speculation about his personal reasons.

The BCCI plans to name a replacement for Virat Kohli soon.

Also Read: 'Heartening to see him doing anushthana upon Rama': Sadhguru on PM Modi at Ram Mandir inauguration

Published on: Jan 22, 2024, 3:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement