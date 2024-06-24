India vs Australia head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs AUS overall stats, most runs, wickets

India is set to face Australia in a crucial Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Monday.

India is almost guaranteed a spot in the semifinals due to a strong Net Run Rate, while Australia desperately needs a win to keep its chances of reaching the top four alive.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team aims to top their Super 8s group with a victory on Monday, which could also eliminate Australia and secure India’s place in the semifinals. Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign is in jeopardy after a stunning upset by Afghanistan in St Vincent on Saturday.

As India and Australia prepare to clash at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, let's look at their head-to-head record in T20Is and other key statistics.

Head-to-head record:

Matches: 31

India won: 19

Australia won: 11

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Last 10 T20I matches between India and Australia:

6 December 2020, Sydney: India won by 6 wickets

8 December 2020, Sydney: Australia won by 12 runs

20 September 2022, Mohali: Australia won by 4 wickets

23 September 2022, Nagpur: India won by 6 wickets

25 September 2022, Hyderabad: India won by 6 wickets

23 November 2023, Visakhapatnam: India won by 2 wickets

26 November 2023, Thiruvananthapuram: India won by 44 runs

28 November 2023, Guwahati: Australia won by 5 wickets

1 December 2023, Raipur: India won by 20 runs

3 December 2023, Bengaluru: India won by 6 runs



India vs Australia in T20 World Cup

India leads Australia 3-2 in T20 World Cup encounters, with their most recent win being a six-wicket victory in Mohali in 2016.

India triumphed over Australia by 15 runs in the semi-final in Durban in 2007. However, Australia won the next two matches, by 49 runs in 2010 and by 9 wickets in 2012.

India leveled the score with a dominant 73-run victory in 2014, and a standout performance by Virat Kohli in 2016 helped India take the lead again.

Most Runs In Ind vs Aus T20Is Batsman Matches Runs Strike Rate Avg Highest Score Virat Kohli 22 794 143.84 52.93 90* Glenn Maxwell 21 554 151.78 32.58 113* Aaron Finch 18 500 140.05 27.77 89