India vs Australia WC final: Here's how India performed in the last three finals in 1983, 2003 and 2011

India, led by Rohit Sharma, is preparing to take on five-time champions Australia in the World Cup final on November 19, aiming to end a decade-long global title drought. This match is expected to be watched by over 1,30,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team has an impressive winning streak in the tournament with 10 consecutive victories, seeking a third World Cup triumph to join their previous wins in 1983 and 2011. India also has the tournament's best bowler, Mohammed Shami, who has 23 wickets in six matches, including a 7-57 win over New Zealand on November 15.

Despite India being a cricket powerhouse, it has not secured an international title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. The anticipation is mounting among the 1.4 billion cricket enthusiasts in the nation.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at how India performed in the last three World Cup final matches.

India vs West Indies in 2003

India and West Indies faced off in the final of the 1983 Cricket World Cup, held at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. West Indies was the heavily favoured team, having won the previous two World Cups and boasting a formidable lineup of players. However, India defied the odds to win the match by 43 runs.

India's victory was built on a strong bowling performance, with Kapil Dev taking 5 wickets in the World Cup final at the time. India's other bowlers also performed well, restricting West Indies to 140 runs for 10 wickets in the allotted 60 overs.

India vs Australia in 2003

The 2003 Cricket World Cup final was played between India and Australia on March 23, 2003, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Australia won the match by 125 runs, becoming the first team to win three consecutive Cricket World Cups.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They got off to a solid start, with openers Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting putting on a 100-run partnership. Gilchrist was eventually dismissed for 57 runs, but Ponting went on to score a magnificent unbeaten 140 runs off just 121 balls.

Australia finished their innings on 359 runs for 2 wickets, the highest total ever scored in a Cricket World Cup final.

India's innings:

India started their chase cautiously, losing the early wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. However, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag put on a 104-run partnership, giving India some hope.

Dravid was eventually dismissed for 47 runs, and Yuvraj Singh followed shortly after for 84 runs. India's middle order collapsed, and they were eventually bowled out for 234 runs in the 39th over.

India vs Sri Lanka in 2011

India and Sri Lanka met in the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were looking to end a 28-year wait for World Cup glory, while Sri Lanka were aiming to win their second World Cup title.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 274 runs for 6 wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Mahela Jayawardene struck an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls to lead Sri Lanka to a total of 274/6.

India started their chase well and they eventually won the match by six wickets. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was awarded the Man of the Match award for his captaincy and unbeaten 91 runs.

India's victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup was a watershed moment for Indian cricket. It was the first time that India had won the World Cup on home soil, and it ended a long wait for the coveted trophy.

Also Read: IND vs AUS World Cup final likely to be played on same pitch as IND vs PAK match; 315 in 1st innings good score, says curator