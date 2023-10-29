India vs England, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, venue, pitch conditions, and more

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns with England at the ICC World Cup 2023 match today at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 2 pm.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will enter this match having not played the previous week. They will face the defending champions, led by Jos Buttler, who are struggling to make it to the tournament's semi-finals.

India is currently in second place and undefeated, ahead of South Africa in first place, New Zealand in third, and Australia in fourth. Meanwhile, with just one victory in four games, England is ranked ninth out of ten teams in the tournament.

Venue and pitch:

This India vs England match will be their fourth game played at the venue (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow) during the tournament, and as South Africa demonstrated against Australia in this ground's opening game, a strong bowling attack can give an edge to the team batting first over the other in winning the game later today.

Playing Squads:

Due to his ongoing recovery from an ankle injury he suffered while playing against Bangladesh in Pune, Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the game. Therefore, men in Blue is expected to have the same lineup that defeated New Zealand in Dharamsala the previous week.

Meanwhile, In place of Reece Topley, England selected Brydon Carse, but they may choose to remain with the same lineup that was defeated by Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bengaluru.

Likely Playing XIs: India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Playing XIs England:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Where to watch?

India's match against England can be seen on television in India on the Star Sports Network, and for the people watching on smart TVs, laptops, and smartphones, the ODI World Cup 2023 will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For smartphone users, watching the ICC World Cup tournament is free on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

