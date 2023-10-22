India Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023: India win the toss, decide to bowl first

India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the match against New Zealand on Sunday. According to Indian captain Rohit Sharma, the dew factor is likely to play a role in the evening, making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. By batting second, India will have the advantage of chasing down a target in more favorable conditions.

Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI World Cup debut as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami replaced Shardul Thakur in the Indian starting lineup.

Sunil Gavaskar's pitch assessment stated that the pitch seemed to be designed specifically for batters, as there is a small amount of grass. Pacer bowlers may receive some purchase from the new ball with the dew in the evening playing under lights.

India and New Zealand has seen both teams clashing in a total of 116 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with India leading the stakes with 58 victories against the Kiwis' 50 wins. Despite this, the Kiwis have had the upper hand when it comes to World Cup confrontations. With a total of five victories in the tournament, New Zealand has managed to overpower the Indian side, which has only three victories under its belt. Moreover, India's last triumph against its Kiwi counterpart on the World Cup playground dates back to 2003, nearly two decades ago.

The top two teams in the points chart are the only ones who have yet to lose a match in the tournament. India and New Zealand have both proven to be formidable contenders. Each team has come out on top in four matches adding eight points to their scorecard, effectively placing them in a virtual dead heat. However, the Kiwis have edged ahead with a superior net run rate of +1.923, besting India's +1.659.

India Playing 11:



Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11:



Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

