India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: When and where to watch, venue, squad and more

India is all set to host Qatar in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match today, November 21, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Indian team ‘The Blue Tigers’ will be entering the game following their spectacular win in the first match in the group stage against Kuwait on November 16 at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

On the other hand, Qatar is one of the strongest teams in Asia. The team also gained three points in its last game and dominated against Afghanistan in an 8-1 win at the home ground.

Although Qatar is the clear favourite going into the match, an invigorated Indian team supported by their home crowd has the potential to pull off a win against them. Winning against Qatar will significantly increase India's chances of qualifying, but the Blue Tigers will have to face a formidable opponent today.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Team India has enjoyed mixed results and has remained unbeaten at home. During their face-off against Kuwait, a goal from Mohun Bagan's forward Manvir Singh was enough to give India critical three points in the game. In addition, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2019, India famously held Qatar to a 0-0 draw and will be expecting a solid game today as well to strengthen their position in Group A further.

When and where to watch the match:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Qatar will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, November 21, at 07:00 pm IST. The face-off between the two teams will be live telecasted on Sports18 1, Sports18 1HD, and Sports18 3. The match will also be live-streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

India vs Qatar expected squad for World Cup qualifiers:

India XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Lalengmawia, Suresh Wangjam, Sahal Abdul Samad; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh Naorem Singh

Qatar XI

Al Sheeb; Hassan, Khoukhi, Al Rawi, Haddadi; Hatem, Boudiaf, Al Ahraq, Al Haydos; Mohammad, Ali