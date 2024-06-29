India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli's half century helps India to put a chase of 177 runs against Proteas

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli's half-century played an anchor role in taking India to a respectable total of 176 with a loss of six wickets against South Africa in the final of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday. Kohli was snapped up by Marco Jansen for 76.

Axar Patel played an important role as he struck a good partnership with Kohli but then he also fell due to a brilliant throw from Quinton de Kock. The target for South Africa is 177 which is also the highest total by any team in T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Keshav Maharaj took the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, while Kagiso Rabada dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, resulting in India losing 3 wickets during the powerplay.

India were struggling at 34 for 3 in 4.3 overs, but a vital 72-run partnership between Kohli and Axar Patel helped recover the innings. Axar scored 47 off 31 balls, while Kohli made 76 off 59. Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje each took two wickets, giving away 23 and 26 runs respectively.

India has put up a challenging total. The pitch is favorable for batting, so this isn't an insurmountable target for South Africa. Notably, this is the highest score by any team in a men's T20 World Cup final

Story to be updated soon.