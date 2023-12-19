IPL 2024 auction: 'Mitchell Starc made up for all the seasons he missed', say netizens as he becomes most expensive buy at Rs 24.75 cr

Just a few hours after Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in IPL history, Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has eclipsed his teammate's price tag, fetching a jaw-dropping Rs 24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Starc, though not in the initial sets, triggered a fierce bidding war, ultimately fetching a staggering Rs 24.75 crore. KKR successfully secured his services, marking a sensational return to the IPL for Starc.

MITCHELL STARC SOLD KKR AT 24.75CR...!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jZN6ngHBVU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

The Australian fast bowler, who last featured in the tournament in 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, is expected to bring significant firepower to the KKR bowling lineup.

Starc became the center of attention at the IPL mini-auction, drawing interest from Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians initially. However, as the bidding escalated, both franchises were compelled to withdraw due to budget limitations.

The heated competition then shifted to Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, with the two teams engaging in a high-stakes battle that saw the bidding figures soaring beyond expectations. Eventually, Kolkata Knight Riders secured Starc's services.

Pat Cummins got Rs 20.50 crore from SunRisers Hyderabad earlier in the day after the Australia World Cup-winning skipper sparked bidding wars.

While the astronomical price tag sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, social media erupted with a different sentiment: joy and validation for Starc's belated IPL entry.

"Mitchell Starc has made up for all the IPL seasons he missed," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Starc doesn't have to play other leagues now 😭" "Too much money on him," a third user commented.

