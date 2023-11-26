IPL 2024: CSK releases Ben Stokes and others, left with Rs 32.1 cr in purse

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has released English all-rounder Ben Stokes ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. They have also released other players such as Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Subranshu Senapati, Bhagath Verma, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu (retired).

CSK now have a purse of Rs 32.1 crore after declaring the players they have released prior to the IPL mini auction.

Stokes was bought by CSK for a whopping ₹16.25 crore in the 2023 IPL auction, but he had a disappointing season, playing in just two matches due to fitness issues. He also made himself unavailable for the latter part of the season to manage his workload and focus on his international commitments.

With Stokes's departure, CSK now has a significant amount of money to spend in the auction. The franchise is likely to target a replacement for Stokes, as well as other players to strengthen its squad.

Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary captain MS Dhoni, emerged victorious in the thrilling IPL 2023 final, defeating the Gujarat Titans in a match that was extended over two days due to rain interruptions. Ravindra Jadeja's last-ball boundary sealed the win for CSK, sending their fans into a frenzy and etching their names in IPL history as the team with the most titles, equaling Mumbai Indians' record of five championships.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been retained in the team of CSK for IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings released players:

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.

Chennai Super Kings retained players:

MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.



Also Read: Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 match: When and where to watch, Thiruvananthapuram weather update, squad and other details