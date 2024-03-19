IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore gets a new name just before tournament. Check here

Royal Challengers Bangalore has officially changed their name to 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru' ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. On Tuesday at the RCB Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the new name of the franchise was unveiled along with their new logo.

RCB’s women team captain Smriti Mandhana, men’s team skipper Faf du Plessis, and star batter Virat Kohli unveiled the new name. RCB opens its IPL 2024 campaign at Chennai on March 22, against Chennai Super Kings.

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ.



PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won its first trophy in franchise cricket on Sunday (March 17). The Smriti Mandhana-led side defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to win the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the first two weeks of the tournament. A total of 21 matches will take place across 10 cities during this period due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Each team will participate in at least three and at most five matches. The schedule for the remaining matches will be announced later.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team for this year will include Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Cameron Green, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajat Patidar, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph.