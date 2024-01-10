IPL 2024 will start in India from March 22 despite Lok Sabha elections: Report

IPL 2024: The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is expected to start on March 22 despite the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held between April and May. A top source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told news agency ANI that the IPL will be played in India despite the Lok Sabha polls.

The IPL 2024 will start 11 days after the conclusion of India's five-match Test series against England at home. The fifth Test is set to end on March 11 in Dharamshala. By that time, the senior domestic season for 2023-24 will have also concluded, including the final match of the Ranji Trophy which will take place from March 10-14.

“There is nothing like that, to shift the tournament outside the country, as the general election will also be at the same time. If any state doesn’t want to host the match at that time, with any justified reason, the match could be shifted to another venue,” a BCCI source told ANI.

During the 2009 general elections, the IPL 2009 tournament took place in South Africa. In 2014, the tournament began in the UAE, with the first 20 matches being played there. However, the remaining matches were moved to India following the elections.

In 2019, despite the elections, the entire tournament was hosted in the subcontinent. Once again, the BCCI is planning to follow a similar approach this time.

The BCCI is also planning to end the IPL 2024 earlier than its traditional end in May as the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to start from June 1.

The trophy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was revealed ahead of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last month. The IPL 2024 auction took place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, making it the first-ever instance of an IPL auction taking place overseas.