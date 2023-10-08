'Jadeja on fire': Australia crumble as Indian spinners take charge in their first clash in World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Australia's batting order collapsed as Indian spinners dominated in their first World Cup clash at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The Aussies were off to a slow start as they lost their first wicket at a mere 5 runs. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah sent Mitchell Marsh to the pavilion. With David Warner and Steve Smith in the middle, Australia made a partnership for the second wicket steering the scoreboard to 74. But then came the spinners' turn. Kuldeep Yadav struck for the second time for India and got Warner out. After Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja took charge and demolished the batting line-up by picking up three wickets in just nine deliveries. Australia could not recover from the early loss and kept losing the wickets and were all out for 199 runs in the 50th over.

For India, Jadeja was the most successful bowler followed by Kuldeep Yadav (2), and Jasprit Bumrah (2). Ravichandran Ashwin, Muhammad Siraj, and Hardik Pandya picked one wicket each. Netizens praised the overall bowling performance of Team India in its first clash in the World Cup 2023. "What a bowling performance on day 1!!"

Jadeja on fire, said another user.

A social media user shared a short clip of Jadeja's all three wickets - Steven Smith, Labuschagne, and Alex Carey.

All 3 Wickets Of Sir Ravindra Jadeja



*Steven Smith

*Labuschagne

All 3 Wickets Of Sir Ravindra Jadeja

*Steven Smith

*Labuschagne

*Alex Carey

"Jadeja spinning the web around Australia in Chepauk," said Deepak, a sports junkie.

Mohammad Aizaz said that Australia's innings were never really good going. "They are eight down now and India is in with a big chance to improve their net run rate in the very first game of their CWC23 campaign." "Jadeja is so beautiful to watch when on song!"

Australia's innings never really good going. They are eight down now and India are in with a big chance to improve their net run rate in the very first game of their CWC23 campaign.#INDvsAUS #Pitch #AUSvIND #CWC2023 — Mohammad Aizaz 🇵🇰 (@MohammadAizaz07) October 8, 2023

Another social media user praised Jadeja for making Steve Smith struggle to play the spinner. "Tell me a bowler other than Ravindra Jadeja who makes world's best Test batter technically sounded and temperament of highest calibre suffer like this...makes the 22 yards feel hell for him. Take a bow, Rockstar."