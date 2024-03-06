'Khuda ka khauf karein': Pakistani cricket analyst loses cool over comparison between Babar Azam, Sachin Tendulkar

Pakistani YouTuber and cricket expert Wasay Habib on Monday went on a rant over comparisons between Babar Azam and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. During a show on Pakistani TV channel GTV News, Habib was asked to compare Azam and Tendulkar.

Wasay Habib was surprised with the anchor's question and erupted into a fiery monologue. In his monologue, the Pakistani cricket expert said there is no chance of any comparison. He went onto say that people first started comparing Babar Azam with Virat Kohli, then Shubman Gill and have now brought in a legend like Sachin Tendulkar into all this.

The cricket expert said in the now-viral clip: "First Virat Kohli, then Shubman Gill, and now you have jumped to Sachin Tendulkar! Have you seen Sachin play? Khuda ka khauf karein (Have the fear of God please). Please don't ask me such a question; I am a passionate cricket fan. Who are these people asking such questions? How is Babar and Tendulkar comparison even possible?"

Although Wasay Habib praised Babar's aesthetics and looks in his batting, he said that he wants the Pakistani cricketing star to win matches for the team.

The experts' comment came after Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram namedropped Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara while talking about Babar Azam's batting. Akram was answering a fan's question on A Sports' show The Pavillion what his bowling plan would have been if he got to bowl against Babar Azam.

Akram said that Azam is among the three batters in the world right now.

“Babar is a very good player. He is among the three best batters in the world right now and he plays proper cricketing shots. Had he been a pinch hitter, then the bowler would know that he has a chance to get him out," Akram said.

"But Babar...for players like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, it was difficult to bowl to them because they play good shots against good deliveries and hence gives you lesser opportunities to dismiss them. These are technically-good batters. But yes, bowl attacking lines in the first few overs just to check whether they are set on that particular track,” he further said.