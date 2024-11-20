Lionel Messi with Argentinian football team to visit Kerala for an international match in 2025

Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman announced on Wednesday that the Argentina national football team, including the legendary Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.

During a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Minister Abdurahiman stated that the match would be organised under the complete supervision of the state government. "All the financial assistance for organizing this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," he said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host this historic occasion.

Lionel Messi last played in India in 2011, when Argentina participated in an international friendly against Venezuela, which ended in a goalless draw. The football icon has a massive fan following in India, particularly in Kerala, a state known for its deep-rooted football culture amidst a cricket-dominated landscape.

Messi's recent move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami has further broadened his appeal in North America, captivating fans in India who often stay up late to watch his matches. His status as a global football icon has led to the formation of numerous fan clubs and gatherings across the region, celebrating his achievements.

Having led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi has solidified his legacy in the sport. He continues to play a vital role in the World Cup qualifiers for the upcoming 2028 edition in Los Angeles, showing no signs of retiring from international football. Meanwhile, his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, remains a key player for the Portuguese national team, with both athletes hinting at the possibility of another World Cup appearance in the future.

South American World Cup

On Tuesday, Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Peru thanks to a stunning volley from Lautaro Martinez. This win keeps Argentina at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings, making their qualification for the 2026 tournament likely.

Although the team's overall performance wasn't exceptional, Martinez's impressive goal was crucial. The goal came when Lionel Messi delivered a cross from the left, and Martinez executed a powerful left-footed volley into the net. Meanwhile, Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their match.