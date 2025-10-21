'Matter to be escalated to ICC if...': BCCI's ultimatum to Mohsin Naqvi amid Asia Cup trophy standoff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official email to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi that it will escalate the Asia Cup trophy matter to the ICC if Naqvi refuses to hand over the trophy to India. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told India Today that the board is awaiting a response from Naqvi and the matter would be escalated to the ICC if there is nothing from his side.

He added that the board is going step by step with the process and will continue to pursue the matter. The dispute over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy has escalated after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi insisted that the Indian team captain must personally visit Dubai to collect the silverware.

Despite apologising to ACC member boards, Naqvi refused to hand over the trophy to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), maintaining his demand for a direct visit by the Indian skipper. The BCCI dismissed this, arguing there was no reason for their captain to travel for a trophy that should have been presented at the tournament's conclusion.

The disagreement has further strained relations between the two cricketing bodies and cast a shadow over India's Asia Cup victory under Suryakumar Yadav.

At a recent ACC meeting on 30 September, the BCCI condemned Naqvi's actions and reiterated that the Asia Cup trophy is the property of the ACC. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated the trophy should be formally handed to the Indian team and placed under ACC custody. The BCCI has insisted the trophy be delivered according to established protocol.

The controversy began when the Indian team refused to accept the trophy and medals from Naqvi at the post-match presentation, following their win against Pakistan in the final. Naqvi then instructed ACC officials to retain the trophy instead of proceeding with the traditional ceremony. This move has drawn criticism from the BCCI and Indian cricket supporters, who see it as a breach of sporting etiquette.

Prevoiously, Saikia described Naqvi's conduct as inappropriate and detrimental to the spirit of the game. Saikia stated, "We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision."

Saikia further condemned Naqvi's decision to hold onto the trophy and medals, calling it "extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike." He emphasized the BCCI's expectation for the prompt return of the trophy and medals to India.

The Asia Cup trophy remains at the ACC headquarters in Dubai, with no indication yet when it will be transferred to the Indian team. The BCCI maintains that the handover should occur without delay, as the Indian side rightfully earned the title.

Observers note that this dispute has heightened tensions between the cricketing bodies of India and Pakistan and raised concerns over governance within the ACC. The cricketing community is closely watching for a resolution that respects both rules and the spirit of the game.