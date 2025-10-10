Personal pride at play? Asia Cup trophy locked in ACC office, Mohsin Naqvi insists on handing it to India himself

The Asia Cup trophy remains at the centre of a diplomatic and cricketing dispute between India and Pakistan, intensifying tensions after India's victory over Pakistan in the tournament's final. The situation escalated when Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), prevented the formal handover of the trophy to the Indian team, instead keeping it locked inside the ACC headquarters in Dubai.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A source close to Naqvi told PTI, "As of today, the trophy is still in ACC offices in Dubai with clear instructions from Naqvi that it should not be moved or handed over to anyone without his approval and in-person presence."

The same source added, "Naqvi has given clear instructions that only he will hand over the trophy in person (whenever that happens) to the Indian team or BCCI." At present, the trophy remains with the ACC and under Naqvi's authority in Dubai, with no agreement reached on when or how it will be presented to the Indian team.

This move follows a series of controversial incidents and political gestures during the tournament, highlighting the fractured state of Indo-Pak cricket relations. Hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani camps were visible throughout the tournament. Indian players avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts, and both sides exchanged political gestures on the field. The strained atmosphere was further intensified by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, contributing to heightened security and diplomatic tensions during the event.

Advertisement

Naqvi drew attention with politically charged remarks on social media during the competition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly took strong exception to these statements, viewing them as exacerbating the already sensitive situation between the two cricketing bodies.

After the final, Naqvi personally took the trophy from the presentation stage, bypassing the traditional protocol of allowing a BCCI or Indian representative to receive it. This action has fuelled further controversy and led to an ongoing standoff regarding the rightful presentation of the trophy to the Indian team.

BCCI sources have indicated that the matter will be formally raised at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting. Discussions are expected to include proposals for censure and possible calls for Naqvi's removal as an ICC Director.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)