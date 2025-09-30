Things got heated on Tuesday as India raised stern objections at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting. In this meeting, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) grilled Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi over the Asia Cup trophy row in the post-match presentation that followed the Asia Cup 2025 final, India Today reported.

India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, especially given his dual role as the interior minister in Pakistan (equivalent to the Union Home Minister in India) and his provocative post during the multilateral tournament.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who represented India at the meeting, grilled Naqvi for not handing the trophy to the winning team. He reminded the PCB chief that the trophy is the property of the ACC and not himself, who reportedly took it to his hotel room.

Shukla said that the trophy should be properly handed to India and urged the ACC to look into the matter immediately. Following this, a heated argument ensued between Shukla and Naqvi, with the latter claiming that he was made to look like a cartoon during the time.

Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, said the Indian team did not give in writing that they would not accept the trophy from him. When Shukla continued to question him, Naqvi said those would be discussed on a different platform.

Going ahead, he refused to congratulate India on their win in the Asia Cup. BCCI representative Ashish Shelar finally forced Naqvi to congratulate Team India. The BCCI made their case about the trophy, making it clear that the title needs to be handed over to them.

They also offered to collect the trophy from the ACC office. Naqvi, however, refused to budge and said the matter needs to be discussed. He is yet to agree to hand over the trophy to India, which irked the BCCI.

The BCCI insisted that the trophy belonged to them and there was nothing to discuss. India's cricket board is set to file an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter.

At the post-match presentation, India was denied the trophy and medal. Videos showed an ACC official taking it to Naqvi’s hotel. India’s offer to accept from the Emirates Board’s Khalid Al Zarooni was rejected. Despite this, players celebrated their win with subtle digs at Naqvi.