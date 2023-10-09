ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani journalists to ask questions via WhatsApp amid visa delay

Pakistani journalists, who are still awaiting visas to cover the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, will be able to ask questions to players and coaches via WhatsApp. This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), recently, expressed its disappointment in a letter to the ICC, pointing out the delay in visas for both journalists and fans.

"In addition to taking questions from the media present, the Pakistan representative at the media conference will also answer a few questions sent in by members of the Pakistan media who are still to travel for the event," a media release sent by the ICC read.

Pakistani journalists will be able to send their questions via WhatsApp to an ICC media manager. The questions will then be screened by the Pakistan representative, and the most relevant ones will be answered by the players and coaches.

The PCB voiced worry in their letter to the ICC about the uncertainties surrounding visa issuance for Pakistani journalists and supporters. They stressed the importance of journalists and ardent fans in enhancing the spirit and mood of sporting events.

"PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup. Pakistani journalists and fans are expressing deep concern and it's putting us under immense pressure. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events," the letter said.

"This is an obligation of our host and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted," an ICC spokesperson had replied when queried about the PCB's letter to it.

Set to face off against Sri Lanka in their second clash this Tuesday in Hyderabad, the Pakistan cricket team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations to win the tournament for the first time after 1992.

Also Read: Bali: Video of tourist meditating naked at Hindu shrine sparks massive outrage