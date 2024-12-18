R Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket: A look back at his remarkable career

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket during a press conference at the Gabba on Wednesday. Accompanied by captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin confirmed that this marked his last day as an Indian cricketer following the conclusion of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in a draw.

Captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that Ashwin would depart for India on Thursday, December 19, and would not continue with the team for the remainder of the series.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer at the international level. I feel there is still some punch left in me as a cricketer, and I would like to showcase that in club-level cricket,” Ashwin stated. He expressed gratitude towards his teammates and coaches, particularly acknowledging Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara for their support throughout his career.

Ashwin concludes his illustrious career with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches and was part of the ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011. He also extended his thanks to the Australian cricket team, highlighting their competitiveness over the years.

“This is a very emotional moment for me. I won’t be taking any questions,” Ashwin added, reflecting on his journey.

Speculation about his retirement had been circulating earlier in the day after Ashwin was seen in an emotional moment with former captain Virat Kohli during a rain interruption in the dressing room.

A legacy in Test cricket

R Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and quickly became a cornerstone of India's bowling attack. Renowned for his strategic approach, Ashwin's variations and precision earned him a reputation as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history. His record includes numerous five-wicket hauls, particularly in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and he has played a pivotal role in many of India’s Test victories.

In addition to his bowling prowess, Ashwin has contributed significantly with the bat, scoring six Test centuries and often rescuing the team in challenging situations. He was named ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016, becoming only the third Indian to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Throughout his career, Ashwin has held the No. 1 position in the ICC Test bowling rankings multiple times, showcasing his dominance in the format.