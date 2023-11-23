Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman likely to replace him: Report

Team India's phenomenal performance at the Cricket World Cup 2023 was overshadowed by a heart-wrenching six-wicket defeat against Australia in the final. As cricket fans are still coming to terms with the loss, it is now being said that World Cup 2023 was not just the end of the tournament but also signals the end of Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of the Indian team.

According to sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dravid's two-year contract ended with the conclusion of the World Cup 2023, and he has decided to not continue in the role of head coach, a The Times of India report revealed, adding that the legendary batter has communicated about the same to the board.

The report further said that VVS Laxman, former India batter and Dravid's ex-teammate, is likely to be the new head coach of the Indian cricket team. VVS Laxman is currently head coach of a second-string Indian team participating in a five-match T20I series against Australia in Vizag from Thursday.

VVS Laxman, who also heads the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, has reportedly expressed his keenness for the job.

"Laxman has expressed his keenness for the job. During the World Cup, Laxman travelled to Ahmedabad to meet the BCCI's top bosses in this regard. He's likely to sign a long-time contract as the Team India coach and will certainly travel with the team in that capacity for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as the full-time India head coach," a reliable source within the BCCI told TOI.

India faces Australia in a 5-match T20I series from Thursday, November 23, after which the team will embark on a full-length tour of South Africa that will include 3 T20is, as many ODIs, and 2 Tests from December 10 to January 7.

The Men in Blue had a tremendous run at the ODI World Cup 2023 under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, having won all 10 matches they played except the final. In the final against Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India lost against Australia.

They also ended their drought for a major title by winning the Asia Cup earlier this year. However, India lost in the semi-final of T20 World Cup last year and the final of the World Test Championship.

