Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL season. This marks a remarkable milestone in his comeback journey after a 14-month hiatus due to a serious car accident in December 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. "I can't wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm," said DC chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal in a media release.

Pant has been actively participating in the team's pre-season training camp in Visakhapatnam. The team is gearing up for their first IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23, with the IPL season commencing on March 22.

After a rigorous 14-month recovery from a serious car accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant has received clearance from the BCCI to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL 2024. Delhi Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, has also praised Pant's performance during the team's training camp, indicating his readiness for the upcoming season.

"We missed him incredibly last year. The whole tournament missed him. Rishabh brings so much energy to the team. He's got that smile on his face, he's hitting the ball as good as ever and he tends to lift all of his teammates around him," said Ponting.

In the previous IPL season, Australian stalwart David Warner captained the Delhi Capitals, guiding them to a disappointing ninth-place finish in the 10-team league. Despite showing glimpses of brilliance, the team managed only five wins and suffered nine losses, ending their campaign ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad.