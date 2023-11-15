Shaheen Afridi to lead Pakistan in T20Is; Shan Masood new Test captain after Babar Azam steps down

Shaheen Afridi was appointed as Pakistan's captain in White Ball cricket on Wednesday, November 15. Shan Masood will captain in Tests. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced this decision after Babar Azam stepped down as captain across all formats.

Earlier, Azam announced that he is stepping down as Pakistan captain from all formats. His decision came after he met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) top brass, including chief Zaka Ashraf, in Lahore after the team's dismal performance in the World Cup 2023.

“I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and resp.t in the cricket world,” he wrote on X.

“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coach, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support &ring this journey.”

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats,” he said.

Babar Azam stated that he will lend his experience and passion to the new captain and the team. "I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility," he said.

With no ODIs scheduled in the near future, the PCB have not named an ODI captain just yet.

PCB has also announced that it has changed the portfolio of the entire coaching staff including Director Cricket Mickey Arthur. All coaches will continue to work in the National Cricket Academy while the PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez has been appointed as the Team Director of the Pakistan cricket team. PCB announced the decision on Wednesday, November 15.

Morne Morkel recently resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team. His resignation came after Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2023, where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

