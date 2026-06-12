Shooting legend, Manu Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana passes away; PM Modi pays tribute

Indian shooting lost one of its greatest icons on June 12 as legendary shooter, coach and mentor Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed his death, sending shockwaves across the sporting fraternity. Rana, who recently returned from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, reportedly suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalised in Delhi, where he later breathed his last.

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"He experienced chest pain and discomfort during the ISSF World Cup in Munich, which he initially mistook for acidity, and continued with his travel plans. However, the discomfort returned during the journey back to India, prompting immediate medical attention upon his arrival in Delhi," his brother Subash Rana told the media.

A champion who brought glory to India

Born in Uttarakhand in 1976, Jaspal Rana emerged as one of India’s most successful shooters. Among his biggest achievements were multiple Asian Games gold medals and a world record-equalling performance in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event at the 2006 Asian Games. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Padma Shri in 1997 for his outstanding contributions to Indian sports. Later, he received the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020 for his achievements as a coach.

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The coach behind Manu Bhaker’s Olympic revival

His most celebrated coaching success came with Manu Bhaker, who reunited with Rana ahead of the Paris Olympics after a brief split. Under his guidance, Bhaker scripted history by becoming India’s first athlete to win two medals at a single Olympic Games, claiming double bronze at Paris 2024. Rana was widely credited for helping her regain confidence and rediscover her best form.

Tributes pour in from across India

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, wrote on X, "The news of the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji is extremely sad. He was a renowned shooter whose exceptional performances brought glory to the nation. A winner of several medals at global shooting competitions, he established himself as an icon of Indian sports. As an athlete and mentor, he made a lasting contribution by nurturing young talent. His dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the sports community."

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The news of the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji is extremely sad. He was a renowned shooter whose exceptional performances brought glory to the nation.

A winner of several medals at global shooting competitions, he established himself as an icon of Indian sports. As an athlete and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 12, 2026

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.” The Prime Minister praised Rana’s achievements and his contribution as a mentor, adding, “He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication.”