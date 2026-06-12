Your next iPhone may be easier to get as Apple increases production

Apple is reportedly ramping iPhone production despite a market slowdown between January and March 2026. The Cupertino-based tech giant produced around 60.2 million iPhones in the first quarter of 2026, making it the second-largest smartphone manufacturer by production volume, according to a TrendForce report.

The report highlighted that Apple manufactured 19.7% more devices than it did during the same period last year. The majority of the iPhone models were of the latest generation, and the iPhone 17e. The increase in production will likely meet demand and may offer a wider availability.

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After Apple, Samsung remained the world’s largest smartphone producer in Q1 2026, with around 62.6 million units. The production was 7.6% higher than the previous quarter, and 2.3% higher than in the same quarter a year earlier. It was highlighted that the company increased manufacturing to meet the demand for new Galaxy S-series devices.

Media reports suggest that the smartphone and consumer electronics market is facing several challenges due to an increase in component prices, such as DRAM and NAND flash memory. However, Apple is coping better than many competitors as it is absorbing the majority of these higher costs without significantly affecting its profitability.

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Alongside Apple and Samsung, Chinese smartphone brands, including Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo, ranked third through fifth positions. However, the brands may face uncertainty in production due to the DRAM and NAND flash price increase. Unlike Apple, these brands generally operate with thinner profit margins, making it more difficult to absorb higher manufacturing costs without either raising prices or cutting production.

TrendForce further forecasts that smartphone production will continue to decline by 16.2% year-over-year, with over 1.051 billion units in 2026. However, the number may decline further if the prices of key components continue to stay high.