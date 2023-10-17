scorecardresearch
South Africa vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, toss timings, match venue, probable 11, squads, pitch report, weather forecast

South Africa vs Netherlands match 2023: The match comes days after South Africa team led by Pat Cummins beat Aussies by a margin of 134 runs.

South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup: South Africa is all set to fight it out with Netherlands on Tuesday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. The toss will be conducted at 01:30 pm whereas the match will begin at 02:00 pm.

The match comes days after South Africa team beat Aussies led by Pat Cummins by a margin of 134 runs. South Africans also won the match against Sri Lankans by a margin of 102 runs. The team led by Pat Cummins also has the record of setting the highest team total in the history of ODI World Cup at 429 runs. 

Netherlands, however, has failed to register any victory so far in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The Dutch's World Cup debut was a debacle as they lost against Pakistan, which defeated Netherlands by a margin of 81 runs. Their clash against New Zealand was no better as the Netherlands team led by Scott Edwards was defeated by a margin of 99 runs in this match. 

South Africa vs Netherlands when, where to watch

Cricket lovers can watch the match on Star Sports Network channels. They can also tune into the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

South Africa vs Netherlands toss, match timings

The toss for the match will take place at 01:30 pm and the clash between South Africa and Netherlands will take place at 02:00 pm on Tuesday. 

South Africa vs Netherlands match venue 

The South Africa vs Netherlands clash will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. Located at 1317 metres above the sea level, the stadium has a capacity to accomodate around 23,000 cricket fans.

The HPCA stadium is the first one in India to use rye grass, which prevents grass from drying when temperatures hit below 10 degrees Celsius. The stadium has hosted the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match on October 7 and England vs Bangladesh match on October 10. It will also host the India vs New Zealand match on October 22 and the Australia vs New Zealand match on October 28. 

South Africa vs Netherlands pitch report 

Batsmen and seamers can have the last laugh during this match as they would find good pace and bounce to put more runs on board. The openness and small size of the stands also allows winds to sweep across, assisting fast bowlers in the air.  The team that wins the toss will consider the dew factor and will likely opt fielding.

South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: Weather forecast for Dharamsala 

As per accuweather.com, Dharamsala is likely to see a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius coupled with cloudy skies. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, is expected to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

The region has been witnessing light rains and thunderstorms since the past couple of days. There is a 55 per cent probability of rain during the day and 3 per cent chance of rain showers during the night. 

South Africa vs Netherlands probable playing 11 

South Africa probable 11:

Temba Bavuma (Captain)

Quinton de Kock

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Keshav Maharaj

Heinrich Klassen

Kagiso Rabada

Rassie van der Dussen

Marco Jansen

Lungi Ngidi

Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee 

Netherlands probable 11: 

Scott Edwards (Captain, Wicketkeeper)

Colin Ackermann 

Max O'Dowd 

Bas de Leede 

Vikramjit Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Sybrand Engelbrecht 

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek/Ryan Klein

Aryan Dutt 

Paul van Meekeren

South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup squads 

South Africa squad: 

Temba Bavuma (Captain) 

Quinton de Cock 

Keshav Maharaj 

David Miller 

Lungi Ngidi 

Andile Phehlukwayo 

Kagiso Rabada 

Heinrich Klaasen 

Aiden Markram 

Reeza Hendricks 

Marco Jansen 

Rassie van der Dussen 

Lizaad Williams

Netherlands squad: 

Scott Edwards (Captain) 

Max O' Dowd 

Bas de Leede 

Vikramjit Singh 

Teja Nidamanuru 

Paul van Meekeren 

Colin Ackermann 

Roelof van der Merwe 

Logan van Beek 

Aryan Dutt 

Ryan Klein 

Wesley Barresi 

Saqid Zulfiqar 

Shariz Ahmed 

Sybrand Engelbrecht

    Published on: Oct 17, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
